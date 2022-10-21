Jersey Finance joins WAIFC

Jersey Finance has joined the World Alliance of International Financial Centers after its membership was approved at the WAIFC's Annual General Meeting on 20 October. Established in 2018, and headquartered in Brussels, the WAIFC is a strategic initiative and non-profit association that represents leading international financial centres and facilitates cooperation and the exchange of best practices. Jersey Finance now joins 19 other WAIFC members and a community of six other Observer centres. Joe Moynihan, CEO, Jersey Finance, said: "As an IFC that has been supporting global invest...