EU-driven government schemes are 'cannibalising' sovereign green bond projects

EU-driven schemes are reducing the pool of available projects to be financed by sovereign issuers' green bond programmes, which poses a risk to European sovereign issuers, a new report has found. The Green, Social and Sustainability-linked (GSS) bond report by MainStreet Partners showed that EU government programmes, paired with long permission times, are "cannibalising" some green bond projects that would otherwise be financed through sovereign green bonds, reports Investment Week. The study found that without a greater growth in the number of available green projects, this may lead...