EU-driven government schemes are 'cannibalising' sovereign green bond projects

EU-driven schemes are reducing the pool of available projects to be financed by sovereign issuers' green bond programmes, which poses a risk to European sovereign issuers, a new report has found. The Green, Social and Sustainability-linked (GSS) bond report by MainStreet Partners showed that EU government programmes, paired with long permission times, are "cannibalising" some green bond projects that would otherwise be financed through sovereign green bonds, reports Investment Week. The study found that without a greater growth in the number of available green projects, this may lead...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes