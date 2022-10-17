Liz Truss resignation: A timeline of turmoil

Elliot Gulliver-Needham reviews the difficulties Prime Minister Liz Truss has experienced since she came to power. 3 March 2021 Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a corporation tax rise from 19% to 25%, which would come into effect in April 2023. 7 July 2022 Boris Johnson resigns as UK prime minister following the resignation of 54 ministers, serving for under three years in office. 13 July - 2 September Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak make it to the final round of the Conservative Party Leadership election. 5 September Truss won the Conservative Party leader contest again...