Liz Truss resignation: Chaos ahead warns deVere

Liz Truss's resignation will fuel financial markets' fears as political chaos in the UK heightens, warns the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organisations. Nigel Green of deVere Group said: "Markets are unforgiving. We have seen this in recent weeks when the pound hit historic lows against the dollar, gilt yields jumped, and stock markets dipped due to reckless economic policies set out by the Truss government." "I fear that market volatility will not be over despite the resignation of Liz Truss, whose leadership campaign ...