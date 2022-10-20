Liz Truss resignation: A failed gamble

The UK economy faces ongoing uncertainty, notes Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, in the wake of the former-prime-minister-to-be's resignation. "First her policies went up in flames, then her brief career as prime minister. The great political gamble of Liz Truss has spectacularly backfired but not before wreaking significant damage to the UK economy." "It will take considerable time before the risk premium attached to UK assets fades away, following the financial nervous breakdown which followed the mini-budget." "With a political imp...