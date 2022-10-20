SPECIAL: UK prime minister resigns

Liz Truss has resigned as leader of the Conservative Party, and announced that a new leader will be elected in the coming week - meaning the UK will have its third prime minister in the space of some three months. Truss announced her resignation outside 10 Downing Street. The announcement makes her the shortest serving prime minister in UK history. In this she joins her former chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, who became the shortest serving in his role after the disastrous Mini-Budget outlined in September, which saw the cost of UK government borrowing soar. Truss said ...