IoM seeks feedback on legislation proposing new FSA fees

The Isle of Man has started a public consultation on the draft Fees Orders and Regulations 2023 legislation that proposes to implement the Financial Services Authority's new fees structure. The consultation closes for comments on Tuesday 29 November 2022. It has been billed as relevant to all the Authority's stakeholders and fee payers. Technically defined as secondary legislation, it will support the introduction of a new funding model and fees structure for the regulation and oversight of the Island's finance industry. The Authority says it aims to "put in place a more sustainabl...