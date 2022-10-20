MENA students graduate from key banking institution in London

Insights from England's oldest institute of banking - The London Institute of Banking & Finance - are set to be reinforced in the MENA region with the graduation of 10 students from there at a ceremony, which took place at the historic Guildhall - the hub of London City life since the 1400s. The graduation recognises students who have successfully completed professional and higher education qualifications. Of the 10 MENA students, seven achieved the Executive Certificate in Sustainable Finance and three achieved the Executive Certificate in FinTech. Additionally, the Institute awarde...