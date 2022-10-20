The Bahamas SC and govt target global Fintech and Web3 festival

The Securities Commission and government of The Bahamas have announced a global Fintech and Web3 festival in January dubbed 'D3 Bahamas (Decentralized | Digital | Disruptive)', which will host over 3,000 delegates tackling issues including digital/crypto assets, decentralized finance (DeFi), central bank digital currencies (CBDC), green finance, and more. Running 24-26 January 2023 at the Atlantis Hotel, Nassau, Bahamas, the in-person festival is intended to help shape global, regional and industry agendas in these areas. Commenting on the launch of D3, minister of Economic Affairs, s...