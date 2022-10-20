The Bahamas SC and govt target global Fintech and Web3 festival

clock • 2 min read

The Securities Commission and government of The Bahamas have announced a global Fintech and Web3 festival in January dubbed 'D3 Bahamas (Decentralized | Digital | Disruptive)', which will host over 3,000 delegates tackling issues including digital/crypto assets, decentralized finance (DeFi), central bank digital currencies (CBDC), green finance, and more. Running 24-26 January 2023 at the Atlantis Hotel, Nassau, Bahamas, the in-person festival is intended to help shape global, regional and industry agendas in these areas. Commenting on the launch of D3, minister of Economic Affairs, s...

Author spotlight

Jonathan Boyd

View profile
More from Jonathan Boyd

Liz Truss resignation: Chaos ahead warns deVere

Liz Truss resignation: UK debt rating danger