All eyes on Bank of England as inflation returns to 40-year high

As UK inflation hit double digits for the second time this year, investors are waiting to see how bold the Bank of England's next move will be. The UK Consumer Prices Index rose to a rate of 10.1% according to 19 October data from the Office for National Statistics, reports Investment Week. This was a reverse on the previous month when inflation dipped to 9.9%, but this was only a temporary blip as economists were already forecasting a forthcoming rise as higher prices lingered. UK inflation rises to 10.1% in September Experts said all eyes were now on how the government and Ban...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes