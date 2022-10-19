UK PM 'completely committed' to state pension triple lock

Today's inflation figures (19 October) mean UK pensioners will be in line for a record-breaking increase to their state pension after prime minister Liz Truss said she was "completely committed" to the triple lock. UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) returned to double-digit figures for September hitting 10.1% as the cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages soared. The September inflation figure is one of the key elements for the state pension triple lock formula. The other two being wages and 2.5%. Speaking during a heated Prime Minister's Questions, Truss said she was "completely comm...