VIDEO PREMIERE: II Leadership Summit 2022

clock • 1 min read
The International Investment Leadership Summit 2022 - the 2nd annual studio-based event featuring some of the industry's biggest names - is now available to watch here.

Click here to view the Summit which was filmed at Incisive Media Studios, London, earlier this month.

The debate features key industry figures, including: • David Kneeshaw, IFGL CEO, • Andy Finch, CEO, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, • Riyad Adamou, COO, Holborn Assets & • Ariel Amigo, Chief Marketing & Distribution Officer at Investors Trust • Maurice Keane, Managing Partner, Evelyn Partners 

Hosted by II Publisher Gary Robinson this unique event sees key topics debated including the challenges for the cross-border advice and wealth management industry for 2022-2023 and a discussion on global regulation. 

There is also a unique insight into how the industry's biggest leaders deal with management of different teams across different time zones, dealing with the challenges of running an international business.

