Case study: Pros and cons of annuities for a £150,000 retiree pension pot 

Since the turn of the year UK annuity rates have risen significantly and appear likely to continue rising as the Bank of England grapples with mounting inflationary pressures, says Christine Hallett, managing director of Options UK. This trend puts annuities firmly back in the retirement income planning picture, but it has also created a potential headache for advisers and their clients. Do they adopt a traditionally cautious or a much riskier approach to retirement income? In other words, do they rely upon an insurance company or equity investments to provide a reliable income in retire...