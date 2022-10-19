Watchdog rules HSBC climate ads misled consumers over bank's environmental impact

In a landmark ruling, the Advertising Standards Authority rules bank failed to put its climate investments in broader context of its continued financing of polluting industries HSBC has been rapped by the UK advertising watchdog over an advertising campaign that promoted the bank's climate and nature investments without highlighting its significant role in funding fossil fuel infrastructure and other polluting activities. In a decision published on its website today (19 October), the Advertising Standards Authority said ads for the bank, which ran in the press and on bus-stops in Bris...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes