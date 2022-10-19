Quilter AuMA drops 2% as net inflows slow

Quilter's assets under management and administration declined 2% in the three months to the end of September to £96.9bn as its net inflows slowed, it announced in its third quarter results released today (19 October). Net inflows were £0.2bn for the three months, down from £0.3bn in the second quarter and £1bn for the same period in 2021. The company noted that while the third quarter is "typically a seasonally slow quarter", this was "exacerbated by increasing market volatility and cost-of-living pressures". Gross flows were also hit, declining to £2.4bn for the quarter, compared to ...
