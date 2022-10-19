Bank of England to start selling UK government bonds on 1 November

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

The Bank of England will start selling assets on 1 November as it gets ready to end the quantitative easing programme that saw it accumulate about £850bn in government bonds, it announced in a statement on Tuesday (18 October). The BoE will start selling stock of British government bonds, but will not sell any longer-duration gilts this year. Instead, sales in 2022 will be in short- and medium-maturity sectors, of bonds up to 20 years.  30-year gilts, one of the longest-dated UK government bonds, were at the centre of the recent sell-off and concerns about the pensions industry, which...

