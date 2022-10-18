Tune in today to II's leadership summit 2022

The International Investment Leadership Summit 2022 - the 2nd annual studio-based event featuring some of the industry's biggest names - is due to be broadcast here on International Investment on Wednesday 18 October, 2022, at noon.

The debate features key industry figures, including:

• David Kneeshaw, IFGL CEO,

• Andy Finch, CEO, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management,

• Riyad Adamou, COO, Holborn Assets &

• Ariel Amigo, Chief Marketing & Distribution Officer at Investors Trust

• Maurice Keane, Managing Partner, Evelyn Partners



Hosted by II Publisher Gary Robinson this unique event was filmed last week in our TV Studios in Covent Garden London and sees key topics debated including the challenges for the cross-border advice and wealth management industry for 2022-2023 and a discussion on global regulation.

There is also a unique insight into how the industry's biggest leaders deal with management of different teams across different time zones, dealing with the challenges of running an international business.

"To have all five leaders in the same room for this summit was something special," said Robinson. "The debate was fascinating at times and could have gone on longer. Anyone connected with cross-border advice should watch this as it is rare to get everyone around the table like this, especially with most flying into London especially for the event.

"We are very grateful for the support of everyone involved in this important project and some ideas to make next year's event even more special."

The International Investment Leadership Summit 2022 will be premiered at noon on Wednesday 18 October, 2022 and then will available to view on demand here on II's video on demand service thereafter.

A special report on the Leadership Summit will follow next month with additional interviews and video.

Tune into www.internationalinvestment.net to view.