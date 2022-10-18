IFAs challenging clients on living inheritances despite care cost bite

Clients' failure to consider how long they will live and the likely need to pay for care are driving IFAs to feel they must challenge clients about giving living inheritances, according to Just Group. The firm's ‘Social Care - A Decade in Review' report - published today (18 October) - found almost two-thirds (64%) of advisers believe their clients have not fully considered how long they might live and therefore need an income for. More than half (52%) of advisers also told Just Group they felt their clients do not have enough money to give away while 37% said their clients have not c...