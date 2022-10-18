English court judgements to be enforced widely across UAE courts in new ruling  

English court judgements are to be capable of enforcement in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the principle of reciprocity, according to a new ruling by the UAE Ministry of Justice to the Director of the Dubai Courts. A letter was issued by the ministry on 13 October confirming the move. A briefing note by global law firm Eversheds Sutherland said both courts were previously reluctant to enforce each other's judgments, given the absence of a bilateral treaty for reciprocal recognition and enforcement of judgments, excluding the memoranda relevant to the DIFC and ADGM. Partner...