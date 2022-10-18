Axa to acquire Spanish insurer for €310m

Axa Spain, a division of the global insurance group, has entered into exclusive negotiations with Groupe des Assurances du Crédit Mutuel for the potential takeover of Groupe Assurances du Crédit Mutuel España (GACM España), its predominantly P&C and health insurance subsidiary in Spain. In a statement on 18 October, Axa said it is expecting to acquire GACM España for a cash consideration of €310m, which represents a price-to-own funds multiple of 1x. The estimate price-to-earnings multiple is around 9x, after the implementation of expected capital and cost synergies, the global insure...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes