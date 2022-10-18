Utmost Group to close AAM Advisory in Singapore

Utmost Group said on 18 October that it planned to close AAM Advisory, the wealth management and advisory firm based in Singapore. In a statement, Utmost said it acquired AAM as part of the acquisition of Quilter International in 2021. "Utmost has now completed a strategic review of the AAM business and determined that, because our focus is on partner-led distribution rather than building our own, closure and de-authorisation is the preferred strategic outcome." Commenting on the announcement, Paul Thompson, Utmost Group CEO, said: "The closure of AAM will allow Utmost Internat...