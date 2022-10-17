Raymond James partners UK investment bank for pan-European equity research/distribution 

Liberum, the staff-owned investment bank based in London and New York, has entered into a research distribution and trading agreement with Raymond James & Associates, the US- headquartered diversified financial services company, and an SEC-registered broker-dealer and FINRA member firm. In a statement on 17 October, Liberum said its all-cap, pan-European equity research will be distributed to Raymond James' institutional clients in the US and several countries in Continental Europe, significantly enhancing Liberum's global distribution capabilities. Liberum will also become Raymond James...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes