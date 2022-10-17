Raymond James partners UK investment bank for pan-European equity research/distribution 

Liberum, the staff-owned investment bank based in London and New York, has entered into a research distribution and trading agreement with Raymond James & Associates, the US- headquartered diversified financial services company, and an SEC-registered broker-dealer and FINRA member firm. In a statement on 17 October, Liberum said its all-cap, pan-European equity research will be distributed to Raymond James' institutional clients in the US and several countries in Continental Europe, significantly enhancing Liberum's global distribution capabilities. Liberum will also become Raymond James...