Jeremy Hunt appointed new Chancellor of the Exchequer

Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer following the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng today (14 October). The appointment came as Prime Minister Liz Truss prepares to hold a press conference this afternoon, where she is expected to announced major U-turns on her 'Mini Budget', including pushing ahead with the previously cancelled corporation tax hike. Truss had pledged to scrap the tax hike Rishi Sunak announced when he was chancellor, increasing it from 19% to 25%. Hunt's appointment makes him the fourth chancellor in four months for the government. T...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes