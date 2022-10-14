BlackRock AUM drops below $8trn

BlackRock's assets tumbled to $7.96trn in the third quarter of 2022, lower than analyst expectations, the company announced on 13 October.  Assets under management at the firm are down 16% year-on-year and from $8.5trn in June. Revenue was also down 15% year-on-year to $4.3bn and net income was down 16% at $1.4bn. However, BlackRock still reported positive net inflows for the three months to the end of September. Long-term net inflows stood at $65bn for the quarter and $248bn for the first three quarters of the year. Premier Miton AUM drops £3.3bn Net inflows into ETFs made up $...

