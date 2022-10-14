UK PM sacks Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

Prime Minister Liz Truss has sacked Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng only 38 days after he assumed the position, the BBC has reported. The news comes as Truss is set to announce yet another U-turn to Kwarteng's Mini Budget at 2pm today (14 October), according to multiple reports. The chancellor left the IMF annual meetings early to return to the UK this morning. At around 1.30am last night, several journalists accompanying Kwarteng tweeted his departure, with BBC economics editor Faisal Islam citing Treasury sources that his early exit was to "engage across government and with MP colleague...