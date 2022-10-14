Malta goes ahead with residency for expat entrepreneurs as EU warns Albania on golden passports

Non-Europeans who bring their start-ups to Malta can now benefit from a three-year residency permit for themselves and their immediate family, the island's enterprise minister Miriam Dalli said on 13 October. Founders of startups will then be able to renew residency for another five years, while core employees - earning more than €30,000 a year - can renew it for a further three years, the Times of Malta reported. After five years of legally living in Malta, they can apply for long-term residency. Dalli said the government wanted to turn the country into a hub for startups, howe...
