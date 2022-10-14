Premier Miton AUM drops £3.3bn

Premier Miton has suffered a £3.3bn drop in its assets under management in the 12 months to the end of September, according to a trading update published today (14 October). The AUM stood at £10.6bn, down from £13.9bn at the end of September 2021. During the three months to the end of September this year, the firm experienced £340m of net outflows, bringing the total net outflows for the 12 month period to £1.1bn. Closing AUM for equity funds was £5.6bn, down from £8.2bn a year previously. Multi-asset fund assets dropped from £3.9bn to £3.2bn, while investment trusts also saw a dec...