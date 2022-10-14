More than 50 police arrest four men in multi-million pound tax probe

Four men have been arrested as part of a coordinated operation across England into large-scale tax repayment fraud, the UK's HMRC said in a statement on 13 October. The tax authority said more than 50 officers from HM Revenue and Customs' Fraud Investigation Service executed warrants simultaneously in Harrogate, Torquay, London and Kent on 11 October 2022. Four residential properties were searched and more than 20 phones seized, as well as several computers and tablets. The investigation into suspected fraud and money laundering is focused on the use of taxpayers' identities to co...