UK Mini Budget: 'The straw that broke the camel's back'

Since the announcement of the UK Government's Mini Budget on 23 September, the UK market and economy has been plunged into daily doses of volatility. Within hours of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's delivery of the fiscal event, sterling crashed almost to parity with the US dollar and has remained weak since. Justin White, manager of T. Rowe Price US All-Cap Opportunities Equity fund, told Investment Week that a London black cab driver had recently accepted US dollars as payment, calling it "God's currency" amid the uncertainty. Gilt yields hit decade highs in the following days, landi...