Goldman Sachs AM launches Paris-aligned Climate World Equity ETF

Goldman Sachs AM has expanded its ETF range for European investors with the Goldman Sachs Paris-Aligned Climate World Equity UCITS ETF. The new vehicle, listed on the London Stock Exchange from today (13 October), tracks the Solactive ISS ESG Developed Markets Paris-Aligned benchmark index. The index is composed of global developed market equities designed to meet the minimum requirements for EU Paris-aligned benchmarks. By shifting exposure away from companies or industries that have business models that are inconsistent with a low carbon future, the fund aims to help investors ...