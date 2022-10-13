M&G changes management of Luxembourg climate solutions fund

M&G has changed the management of the firm's Climate Solutions fund, as well as the Luxembourg domiciled equivalent of the fund. Incumbent manager Randeep Somel has left the firm and the asset management industry, which M&G said was "to take up a corporate role". John William Olsen, who currently leads the firm's listed equity impact team, has since been appointed manager of the fund, with Jasveet Brar deputising. Meanwhile, Ben-Constable Maxwell will continue in his role as impact lead on the team's impact fund range, which he helped develop with Olsen in 2018. Rapid growth of ...
