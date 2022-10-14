State Street GA and Barclays research arm join forces to build active systematic bond funds

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation, has started a collaboration with Barclays' Research business through which State Street Global Advisors will develop and manage a suite of active systematic fixed income strategies. By combining the disciplined portfolio management strength of State Street Global Advisors with the research strength of Barclays QPS, the collaboration will play to the core strengths of both institutions, enabling investors to benefit from innovative systematic fixed income strategies, according to the statement on 13 O...