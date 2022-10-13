Invesco revamps raft of funds

Invesco has made changes to a number of its funds, including reworking one as a social impact fund, according to a letter to investors. Invesco Pan European Structured Responsible Equity is set to be reworked in a new global social impact fund, following its shuttering a month ago. While the fund is currently an Article 8 product, Invesco has shifted it to Article 9 to "compete more effectively in a growing and promising market segment". It will be renamed Invesco Social Progress from 7 November and materially change the investment objectives to generate positive social impact in l...