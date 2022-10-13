Agenda revealed for II's Middle East Forum 2022

This year's International Investment Middle East Forum - our fifth annual event - features the biggest names in life, wealth management and advice in the region with eight key sponsors and seven well-known advisory firms taking part.

This year's agenda - click here to view - is bigger than ever before with a number of key CEOs and MDs of the region's main players in financial advice taking part in what promises to be a landmark event for the region.

As well as a series of essential presentations form our speakers there will be a key panel debate: on Future of Life and Wealth Management in Middle East featuring participants from IFGL, Hansard, Boal & Co, Finance Isle of Man, Evelyn Partners, Investors Trust, RL360 and Morningstar Wealth Platform.

In this debate - chaired by II Publisher Gary Robinson - there will be an important discussion on long-term future of international life products amid global regulatory change, consolidation and how important is product choice is to future advice?

Ahead of the adviser panel debate entitled: What is the Future for Financial Advice in Middle East? There will be an advisers keynote address from deVere Group founder and CEO Nigel Green.

In the adviser panel session topics range from the importance of tools like Teams and Zoom to modern day advisers, the future look of advice and product delivery as well as the threats (and opportunities) that arise from regulatory change and consolidation.



This session will be chaired by Mark Battersby, Editor, International Investment and will feature:

Riyad Adamou, Chief Commercial Officer - Holborn Assets

Chris Ball, Hoxton Capital Management

Con Lillis - MD Abacus Consultants

Sean Kelleher - CEO, Mondial, among others

Case Study and Break Out Groups

Following our networking lunch, onstage, there will also be a case study will be acted out on stage with participants playing the clients and adviser. In this innovative format, II Middle East Forum's break out groups, will come up with ideas and solutions to help our couple overcome the dilemma faced by many clients that are returning home following a period working abroad.

Please click here to register for one of our limited slots at this year's event.

Agenda is here.