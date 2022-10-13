Growing interest in bonds written in trust says HSBC Life

Onshore investment bonds are firmly established, and our research indicates that advisers and their clients are recognising their benefit as a tax-effective wrapper which provides solutions for investment, income, and inheritance planning, says Mark Lambert, head of onshore investment bond distribution at HSBC Life (UK). Recently the freezing of personal tax allowances, to include the pension lifetime allowance and no changes to annual allowances for ISA and pension contributions, has helped drive ongoing demand for and interest in onshore bonds. Rising inheritance tax receipts are al...