Switzerland to address its 'integrity' over financial crime with new ownership register   

The Swiss government revealed plans on 12 October to create a central register to identify beneficial owners of legal entities in a bid to increase transparency and tackle money laundering and other financial crimes. In a statement, the Federal Council said it had instructed the Federal Department of Finance (FDF) to draft bill by the second quarter of 2023. "In this way, it wishes to strengthen prevention and prosecution in the area of financial crime, and in turn the integrity and reputation of Switzerland as a financial centre and business location", it said. In December 2021...