Zedra buys UK independent pension trustee provider 

Zedra has acquired Clear Pen Solutions, a specialist provider of professional independent trustee services to UK corporate pension schemes. In a statement on 12 October, Zedra said the acquisition follows those of Inside Pensions Ltd and PTL Governance Limited in 2021, and Caledonian Trustees Limited earlier this year. The CEO and owner of Clear Pen Solutions, Stephen Yandle, is a professional trustee who will bring with him two decades of experience across pensions, financial and professional services. All Clear Pen Solutions clients, which range in size from £250m to £6bn in assets...