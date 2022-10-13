HMRC loses landmark £25m tax fraud case over alleged Panama/Belize smuggling to UK 

The UK's Tax Tribunal has decided against HMRC in the largest case of its kind, finding the UK tax authority had refused to consider taxpayer evidence and that it took a ‘‘myopic'' view. In a statement, law firm Freeths said it had won a "historical" tax fraud case in Sintra Global and Malde v HMRC. The Tax Tribunal has ruled that there was a lack of evidence of trade having taken place in the UK by at least one of the companies and that HMRC's use of its best judgement analysis in arriving at the value of the assessments and penalties was a serious failure by HMRC to "consider or e...