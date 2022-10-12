Baillie Gifford hires ex-Schroders portfolio manager

Katherine Davidson joins

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Baillie Gifford has hired former Schroders portfolio manager Katherine Davidson to co-run its £1.1bn Global Stewardship strategy, alongside existing manager Toby Ross.

Davidson joined the Edinburgh-based firm in September following her departure from Schroders in July after 14 years at the firm.  Upon her exit, Scott MacLennan took over her responsibilities at the £3.8bn Schroder Global Sustainable Growth fund, which she co-managed with Charles Somers, who remains in the post. Davidson joined Schroders in 2008 as a graduate on the global and international equities team. She co-managed the Global Sustainable Growth's predecessor, the Global Demographic Opportunities strategy, since its launch in 2010.  Schroders names new co-manager for £3.8bn Glo...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Foresight Group AUM surges 42% on the back of £3.3bn acquisition spree

Martin Gilbert steps down from board of two Lux abrdn funds over potential conflicts of interest