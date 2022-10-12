Baillie Gifford hires ex-Schroders portfolio manager

Davidson joined the Edinburgh-based firm in September following her departure from Schroders in July after 14 years at the firm. Upon her exit, Scott MacLennan took over her responsibilities at the £3.8bn Schroder Global Sustainable Growth fund, which she co-managed with Charles Somers, who remains in the post. Davidson joined Schroders in 2008 as a graduate on the global and international equities team. She co-managed the Global Sustainable Growth's predecessor, the Global Demographic Opportunities strategy, since its launch in 2010. Schroders names new co-manager for £3.8bn Glo...