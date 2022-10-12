UAE residents feel inflation pinch, cut back on non-essential spending says new survey 

As global inflation soars, consumers in the UAE plan to adjust their lifestyle by reducing their household and miscellaneous expenses over the next three months, according to the latest survey conducted on 880 respondents in the UAE by Dubai based consultancy Insight Discovery, on behalf of the global life assurance company Friends Provident International (FPI), a business regulated by the Central Bank UAE. The survey conducted on 880 respondents in the UAE, reveals that more than a quarter (26%) of consumers rank clothes as the top area to cut back their spending on, while 15% consider ...