Blacktower FM gains licence in Panama to offer full advice service 

Blacktower Financial Management Group, providers of individual and corporate financial planning, has gained a licence to offer its bespoke services in Panama, South America. This follows the recent acquisition of a full broker dealer licence for its Cayman entity and the group's expansion into Swiss and Australian markets this time last year. Blacktower said in a statement on 10 october that its full range of services, including overseas pensions advice, tax planning and wealth management, will be available to both residents and expats, after acquiring the regulatory and licensing r...