Watch out for the International Investment Leadership Summit 2022

The International Investment Leadership Summit 2022 - the 2nd annual studio-based event featuring some of the industry's biggest names - is due to be broadcast here on Tuesday 18 October, 2022, at 3pm.

The debate features:

• David Kneeshaw, IFGL CEO,

• Andy Finch, CEO, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management,

• Riyad Adamou, COO, Holborn Assets &

• Ariel Amigo, Chief Marketing & Distribution Officer at Investors Trust

• Maurice Keane, Managing Partner, Evelyn Partners



Hosted by II Publisher Gary Robinson this unique event sees key topics debated including the challenges for the cross-border advice and wealth management industry for 2022-2023 and a discussion on global regulation.

There is also a unique insight into how the industry's biggest leaders deal with management of different teams across different time zones, dealing with the challenges of running an international business?

The International Investment Leadership Summit 2022 will be premiered at 3pm on Tuesday 18 October, 2022 and then will available to view on demand here thereafter.

Tune into www.internationalinvestment.net to view.