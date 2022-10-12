World's largest custodian bank BNY Mellon to offer bitcoin and ether crypto services 

BNY Mellon has gone live in the US with its digital asset platform as a custody manager allowing its clients for the first time to hold and transfer bitcoin and ether alongside other assets. In a statement on 11 October, America's oldest bank with a 238-year legacy described the move as a "milestone" which reinforced its commitment as a "trusted provider of both traditional and digital asset servicing". BNY Mellon formed an enterprise Digital Assets Unit in 2021 to develop solutions for digital asset technology, with plans to launch the industry's first multi-asset platform that br...