Columbia Threadneedle suspends dealing on property fund over liquidity issues

Columbia Threadneedle has suspended dealing on its CT UK Property Authorised Investment fund, in an attempt to shore up its liquidity. In a statement, Colombia Threadneedle said this decision was taken "due the amount of cash in the Fund reducing to a level where future redemption requests would not be able to be met until an orderly sale of assets has completed". The suspension came into effect from noon on 10 October and means investors will be unable to buy or sell shares in the CT UK PAIF or its feeder fund until it is lifted. Columbia Threadneedle's other retail property funds...