Bank of England governor warns pension funds they have 'three days' before intervention ends

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, has warned pension funds that they have three days to sort out their liquidity before its emergency bond buying support ends. Speaking at an event in Washington, Bailey said: "We will be out by the end of the week. We think this rebalancing must be done and my message to funds and firms involved is that you have got three days to get this done." The comments come in the face of pleas yesterday (11 October) from the pensions industry for the bank to continue its emergency support amid fears of another bond selloff when the backstop is rem...