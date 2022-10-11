UAE National Bonds debuts 'golden' pension scheme for expats

clock • 3 min read

National Bonds, the UAE Shari'a-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, has launched what it claims is the first-of-its-kind Golden Pension Scheme in the UAE in a move to ramp up its suite of financial planning solutions for nationals and residents.  In a statement on 11 October, it said the scheme, which is targeted towards 89% of the UAE's population that are expats, "will help employees of registered corporates get a head start in retirement planning and strengthen their financial resilience through the attractive competitive returns bein...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Allspring opens Singapore office with industry veteran as new CEO 

HSBC becomes the 'first' international bank to set up private banking team in Western China