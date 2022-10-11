UAE National Bonds debuts 'golden' pension scheme for expats

National Bonds, the UAE Shari'a-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, has launched what it claims is the first-of-its-kind Golden Pension Scheme in the UAE in a move to ramp up its suite of financial planning solutions for nationals and residents. In a statement on 11 October, it said the scheme, which is targeted towards 89% of the UAE's population that are expats, "will help employees of registered corporates get a head start in retirement planning and strengthen their financial resilience through the attractive competitive returns bein...