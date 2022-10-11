HSBC becomes the 'first' international bank to set up private banking team in Western China

HSBC Global Private Banking has opened in two big cities in western China in a bid to capture growth in the local market, it said in a statement on 11 October. HSBC said the dedicated private banking service teams in Chengdu and Hangzhou comprised a mixture of relationship managers and investment counsellors. "We are officially launched in Chengdu and Hangzhou today, making HSBC the first international bank to set up a dedicated private banking team in Western China, while strengthening our service capabilities in the Yangtze River Delta region. With these additions, HSBC China's Gl...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes