HSBC becomes the 'first' international bank to set up private banking team in Western China

HSBC Global Private Banking has opened in two big cities in western China in a bid to capture growth in the local market, it said in a statement on 11 October. HSBC said the dedicated private banking service teams in Chengdu and Hangzhou comprised a mixture of relationship managers and investment counsellors. "We are officially launched in Chengdu and Hangzhou today, making HSBC the first international bank to set up a dedicated private banking team in Western China, while strengthening our service capabilities in the Yangtze River Delta region. With these additions, HSBC China's Gl...