Atlantic House partners with FEIFA 

The Federation of European IFAs has made a formal affiliation with investment company Atlantic House. The relationship with FEIFA will be headed up by Nina MacEwen, head of sales at Atlantic House. "Atlantic House is delighted to partner with FEIFA and we very much look forward to engaging with the member firms and learning more about their businesses and how we might work together," MacEwan stated. "Our firm was established in 2008, with a single aim of building investment solutions that enable investors to have a more predictable financial future. "For example, our largest Iri...