Atlantic House partners with FEIFA 

The Federation of European IFAs has made a formal affiliation with investment company Atlantic House. The relationship with FEIFA will be headed up by Nina MacEwen, head of sales at Atlantic House. "Atlantic House is delighted to partner with FEIFA and we very much look forward to engaging with the member firms and learning more about their businesses and how we might work together," MacEwan stated. "Our firm was established in 2008, with a single aim of building investment solutions that enable investors to have a more predictable financial future. "For example, our largest Iri...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes