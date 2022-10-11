Allspring opens Singapore office with industry veteran as new CEO 

clock • 2 min read

Allspring Global Investments, an independent asset manager with more than $476bn in assets under management, opened its new office in Singapore while also naming former Natixis manager Tan Song Chao (Gary Tan) as a portfolio manager on the Intrinsic Emerging Markets Equity team and executive director/CEO of its local entity in the South East Asian city-state. Tan joins Allspring with over 18 years of experience working for global asset managers. As part of the Intrinsic Emerging Markets Equity team, he will join Portfolio Managers Derrick Irwin, Richard Peck and Prashant Paroda and will ...

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
