People Moves: Holborn Assets, VG, Robeco Switzerland, Zedra, M&G

Holborn Assets International financial advice firm Holborn Assets has named Peter Wesley as managing director of Holborn Property. He has over 30 years of experience in the UK and international property markets as an agent and developer. Wesley will be building on an established business that currently markets £100,000,000 of retail and commercial property offerings. He will be doubling the size of the UK off-plan market within a year, with unique offerings to Holborn and also be introducing a new product range for the HNW and UHNW market. "Peter's drive, energy and commitment wi...